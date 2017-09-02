U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Adam Reams, 18th Communications Squadron client systems technician, simulates decontamination procedures during Exercise Green Dragon Feb. 9, 2017, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. Rehearsing chemical attack responses ensures the 18th Wing is ready to conduct operations in the event or threat of an attack. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lynette M. Rolen/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2017 01:49
|Photo ID:
|3151803
|VIRIN:
|170209-F-DD647-1108
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, JAPAN, OKINAWA, JP
This work, Exercise Green Dragon maintains Kadena's wartime readiness [Image 1 of 6], by SrA Lynette Rolen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
