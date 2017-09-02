U.S. Air Force Airmen from Kadena Air Base, Japan, examine a post-attack reconnaissance stand during Exercise Green Dragon Feb. 9, 2017. Simulated conventional and chemical attack situations occurred during the exercise, testing Kadena’s readiness for such situations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lynette M. Rolen/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2017 01:49
|Photo ID:
|3151798
|VIRIN:
|170209-F-DD647-1020
|Resolution:
|5120x3407
|Size:
|1.47 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, JAPAN, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Exercise Green Dragon maintains Kadena's wartime readiness [Image 1 of 6], by SrA Lynette Rolen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT