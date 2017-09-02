(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Exercise Green Dragon maintains Kadena's wartime readiness [Image 2 of 6]

    Exercise Green Dragon maintains Kadena's wartime readiness

    KADENA AIR BASE, JAPAN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.09.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Lynette Rolen 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Adam Reams, 18th Communications Squadron client systems technician, relays information over a radio during Exercise Green Dragon Feb. 9, 2017, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. When simulated chemical agents or unexploded ordnances are discovered, Airmen on the post-attack reconnaissance team relay the information to initiate the proper response. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lynette M. Rolen/Released)

    Date Taken: 02.09.2017
    Date Posted: 02.09.2017 01:49
    Photo ID: 3151808
    VIRIN: 170209-F-DD647-1036
    Resolution: 4741x3218
    Size: 1.7 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, JAPAN, OKINAWA, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Green Dragon maintains Kadena's wartime readiness [Image 1 of 6], by SrA Lynette Rolen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

