U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Adam Reams, 18th Communications Squadron client systems technician, relays information over a radio during Exercise Green Dragon Feb. 9, 2017, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. When simulated chemical agents or unexploded ordnances are discovered, Airmen on the post-attack reconnaissance team relay the information to initiate the proper response. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lynette M. Rolen/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.09.2017 Date Posted: 02.09.2017 01:49 Photo ID: 3151808 VIRIN: 170209-F-DD647-1036 Resolution: 4741x3218 Size: 1.7 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, JAPAN, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Exercise Green Dragon maintains Kadena's wartime readiness [Image 1 of 6], by SrA Lynette Rolen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.