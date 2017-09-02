U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Adam Reams and Airman 1st Class Daniel Paolucci, 18th Communications Squadron client systems technicians, conduct a post-attack reconnaissance stand check during Exercise Green Dragon Feb. 9, 2017, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. Exercises such as Green Dragon maintain Kadena’s preparedness to perform in a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lynette M. Rolen/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2017 01:49
|Photo ID:
|3151801
|VIRIN:
|170209-F-DD647-1077
|Resolution:
|5120x3407
|Size:
|1.23 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, JAPAN, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Exercise Green Dragon maintains Kadena's wartime readiness [Image 1 of 6], by SrA Lynette Rolen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT