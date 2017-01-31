South Carolina Army National Guard Spc. James Ouzts, a chaplains assistant with the 678th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, completes the land navigation challenge during the 2017 Best Warrior Competition at McCrady Training Center in Eastover, S.C., Jan 31, 2017. The five-day event consisted of a road march, physical fitness test, and weapons qualification events, among others. Participants competed as individuals with an enlisted and non-commissioned officer winner being announced Feb. 1, 2017. (U.S Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Logan Carlson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.31.2017 Date Posted: 02.04.2017 15:33 Photo ID: 3144156 VIRIN: 170131-F-SG839-0053 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 10.87 MB Location: MCCRADY TRAINING CENTER, SC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Best Warrior 2017 [Image 1 of 56], by SSgt Logan Carlson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.