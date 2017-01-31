(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Best Warrior 2017

    Best Warrior 2017

    MCCRADY TRAINING CENTER, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Logan Carlson 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron

    South Carolina Army National Guard Spc. Valetta Burgess, a communications security radio equipment repairer with the 59th Aviation Troop Command, completes a mystery challenge during the 2017 Best Warrior Competition at McCrady Training Center in Eastover, S.C., Jan 31, 2017. The five-day event consisted of a road march, physical fitness test, and weapons qualification events, among others. Participants competed as individuals with an enlisted and non-commissioned officer winner being announced Feb. 1, 2017. (U.S Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Logan Carlson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.31.2017
    Date Posted: 02.04.2017
    Photo ID: 3144176
    VIRIN: 170131-F-SG839-0155
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 16.58 MB
    Location: MCCRADY TRAINING CENTER, SC, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Best Warrior 2017 [Image 1 of 56], by SSgt Logan Carlson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

