South Carolina Army National Guard Sgt. Rachel Clark, human resources non-commissioned officer with the 218th Leadership Regiment, completes a mystery challenge during the 2017 Best Warrior Competition at McCrady Training Center in Eastover, S.C., Jan 31, 2017. The five-day event consisted of a road march, physical fitness test, and weapons qualification events, among others. Participants competed as individuals with an enlisted and non-commissioned officer winner being announced Feb. 1, 2017. (U.S Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Logan Carlson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.31.2017 Date Posted: 02.04.2017 15:33 Photo ID: 3144160 VIRIN: 170131-F-SG839-0068 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 8.95 MB Location: MCCRADY TRAINING CENTER, SC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Best Warrior 2017 [Image 1 of 56], by SSgt Logan Carlson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.