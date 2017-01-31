South Carolina Air National Guard Senior Airman Matthew Turner, a security forces airman with the 169th Fighter Wing, completes a mystery challenge during the 2017 Best Warrior Competition at McCrady Training Center in Eastover, S.C., Jan 31, 2017. The five-day event consisted of a road march, physical fitness test, and weapons qualification events, among others. Participants competed as individuals with an enlisted and non-commissioned officer winner being announced Feb. 1, 2017. (U.S Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Logan Carlson)
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2017 15:33
|Photo ID:
|3144180
|VIRIN:
|170131-F-SG839-0175
|Resolution:
|4114x2738
|Size:
|6.82 MB
|Location:
|MCCRADY TRAINING CENTER, SC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Best Warrior 2017 [Image 1 of 56], by SSgt Logan Carlson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
