574th Composite Supply Company Soldiers conduct combat skills sustainment training

Army Pfc. Richard Burger, assigned to the 574th Composite Supply Company, 17th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, U.S. Army Alaska, proceeds to a rally point after conducting force-protection sustainment training at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Feb. 1, 2017. Paratroopers from the 1st Battalion, 501st Parachute Infantry Regiment, 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, provided guidance and also acted as opposition forces during the exercise. The logistics Soldiers, from Fort Wainwright and JBER, participated in a week-long combat skills training exercise in preparation for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Air Force photo/Alejandro Pena)

Date Taken: 02.01.2017
Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US