574th Composite Supply Company Soldiers conduct combat skills sustainment training

Army Sgt. Nicole Teregeyo, assigned to the 574th Composite Supply Company, 17th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, U.S. Army Alaska, directs her driver during a convoy simulation at reconfigurable vehicle tactical trainer at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Feb. 1, 2017. The Soldiers, from Fort Wainwright and JBER, participated in a week-long combat skills training exercise in preparation for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Air Force photo/Alejandro Pena)

