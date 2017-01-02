Army Pfc. Jalen Welch, assigned to the 574th Composite Supply Company, 17th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, U.S. Army Alaska, takes cover during a simulated indirect fire attack while conducting force-protection sustainment training at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Feb. 1, 2017. The Soldiers, from Fort Wainwright and JBER, participated in a week-long combat skills training exercise in preparation for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Air Force photo/Alejandro Pena)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2017 19:29
|Photo ID:
|3139990
|VIRIN:
|170201-F-YH552-027
|Resolution:
|4096x2731
|Size:
|3.69 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 574th Composite Supply Company Soldiers conduct combat skills sustainment training [Image 1 of 27], by Alejandro Pena, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT