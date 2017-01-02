574th Composite Supply Company Soldiers conduct combat skills sustainment training

Army Pfc. Derek Davis, assigned to the 574th Composite Supply Company, 17th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, U.S. Army Alaska, engages simulated enemy targets while conducting reconfigurable vehicle tactical training at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Feb. 1, 2017. The Soldiers, from Fort Wainwright and JBER, participated in a week-long combat skills training exercise in preparation for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Air Force photo/Alejandro Pena)

