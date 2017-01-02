(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    574th Composite Supply Company Soldiers conduct combat skills sustainment training [Image 16 of 27]

    574th Composite Supply Company Soldiers conduct combat skills sustainment training

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2017

    Photo by Alejandro Pena  

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs

    Soldiers assigned to the 574th Composite Supply Company, 17th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, U.S. Army Alaska, prepare to refuel an Alaska Army National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter during sustainment training at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Feb. 1, 2017. Alaska Army National Guard Soldiers shared their facilities and equipment to facilitate the training. The logistics Soldiers, from Fort Wainwright and JBER, participated in a week-long combat skills training exercise in preparation for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Air Force photo/Alejandro Pena)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2017
    Date Posted: 02.02.2017 19:28
    Photo ID: 3139967
    VIRIN: 170201-F-YH552-012
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 5.42 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 574th Composite Supply Company Soldiers conduct combat skills sustainment training [Image 1 of 27], by Alejandro Pena, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    574th Composite Supply Company Soldiers conduct combat skills sustainment training
    574th Composite Supply Company Soldiers conduct combat skills sustainment training
    574th Composite Supply Company Soldiers conduct combat skills sustainment training
    574th Composite Supply Company Soldiers conduct combat skills sustainment training
    574th Composite Supply Company Soldiers conduct combat skills sustainment training
    574th Composite Supply Company Soldiers conduct combat skills sustainment training
    574th Composite Supply Company Soldiers conduct combat skills sustainment training
    574th Composite Supply Company Soldiers conduct combat skills sustainment training
    574th Composite Supply Company Soldiers conduct combat skills sustainment training
    574th Composite Supply Company Soldiers conduct combat skills sustainment training
    574th Composite Supply Company Soldiers conduct combat skills sustainment training
    574th Composite Supply Company Soldiers conduct combat skills sustainment training
    574th Composite Supply Company Soldiers conduct combat skills sustainment training
    574th Composite Supply Company Soldiers conduct combat skills sustainment training
    574th Composite Supply Company Soldiers conduct combat skills sustainment training
    574th Composite Supply Company Soldiers conduct combat skills sustainment training
    574th Composite Supply Company Soldiers conduct combat skills sustainment training
    574th Composite Supply Company Soldiers conduct combat skills sustainment training
    574th Composite Supply Company Soldiers conduct combat skills sustainment training
    574th Composite Supply Company Soldiers conduct combat skills sustainment training
    574th Composite Supply Company Soldiers conduct combat skills sustainment training
    574th Composite Supply Company Soldiers conduct combat skills sustainment training
    574th Composite Supply Company Soldiers conduct combat skills sustainment training
    574th Composite Supply Company Soldiers conduct combat skills sustainment training
    574th Composite Supply Company Soldiers conduct combat skills sustainment training
    574th Composite Supply Company Soldiers conduct combat skills sustainment training
    574th Composite Supply Company Soldiers conduct combat skills sustainment training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Alaska
    17th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion
    NORCOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT