Army Cpl. Stephen Maklos, left, assigned to the 1st Battalion, 501st Parachute Infantry Regiment, 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, U.S. Army Alaska, instructs Pfc. Timothy Hoffmann, right, assigned to the 574th Composite Supply Company, 17th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, during weapons familiarization training at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Feb. 1, 2017. The Soldiers, from Fort Wainwright and JBER, participated in a week-long combat skills training exercise in preparation for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Air Force photo/Alejandro Pena)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.01.2017 Date Posted: 02.02.2017 19:29 Photo ID: 3139982 VIRIN: 170201-F-YH552-019 Resolution: 5181x3454 Size: 4.63 MB Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 574th Composite Supply Company Soldiers conduct combat skills sustainment training [Image 1 of 27], by Alejandro Pena, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.