U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, participated in an after action review (AAR) after completing their on-camera interviews at the Visual Information Center on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, on Jan. 26, 2017. The Soldiers put their interview techniques to the test during a live recording of their mock interviews. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Armando R. Limon, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.26.2017 Date Posted: 02.02.2017 16:45 Photo ID: 3139683 VIRIN: 170126-A-EL056-002 Resolution: 6016x4000 Size: 2.88 MB Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ‘Broncos’ under spotlight during media training [Image 1 of 7], by SSG Armando Limon, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.