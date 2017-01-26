(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    'Broncos' under spotlight during media training

    ‘Broncos’ under spotlight during media training

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Armando Limon 

    3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, participated in an after action review (AAR) after completing their on-camera interviews at the Visual Information Center on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, on Jan. 26, 2017. The Soldiers put their interview techniques to the test during a live recording of their mock interviews. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Armando R. Limon, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ‘Broncos’ under spotlight during media training [Image 1 of 7], by SSG Armando Limon, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    25th Infantry Division

