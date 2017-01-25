Sgt. Kurtis Weaver (left), a construction engineer assigned to 29th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, gives a mock interview at the Visual Information Center on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, on Jan. 25, 2017. This was the first time Weaver received on-camera media training to learn interview techniques. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Armando R. Limon, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2017 16:44
|Photo ID:
|3139676
|VIRIN:
|170125-A-EL056-003
|Resolution:
|5581x3710
|Size:
|2.6 MB
|Location:
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, ‘Broncos’ under spotlight during media training [Image 1 of 7], by SSG Armando Limon, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
