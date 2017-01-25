‘Broncos’ under spotlight during media training

Sgt. Fabian Hightower, combat engineer, 29th Brigade Support Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, gives a mock interview at the Visual Information Center on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, on Jan. 25, 2017. This was the first time Hightower received on-camera media training to learn interview techniques. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Armando R. Limon, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division)

