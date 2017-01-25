‘Broncos’ under spotlight during media training

Sgt. Daniel Johnson, public affairs specialist, 28th Public Affairs Detachment, acts as a civilian reporter during on-camera media training to Sgt. Fabian Hightower, combat engineer, 29th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, pictured on the monitor at the Visual Information Center on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, on Jan. 25, 2017. Johnson provided assistance by interviewing more than two dozen 3rd BCT Soldiers during the exercise. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Armando R. Limon, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division)

