Sgt. Daniel Johnson, public affairs specialist, 28th Public Affairs Detachment, acts as a civilian reporter during on-camera media training to Sgt. Fabian Hightower, combat engineer, 29th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, pictured on the monitor at the Visual Information Center on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, on Jan. 25, 2017. Johnson provided assistance by interviewing more than two dozen 3rd BCT Soldiers during the exercise. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Armando R. Limon, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2017 16:44
|Photo ID:
|3139678
|VIRIN:
|170125-A-EL056-004
|Resolution:
|4988x3317
|Size:
|1.86 MB
|Location:
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, ‘Broncos’ under spotlight during media training [Image 1 of 7], by SSG Armando Limon, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
‘Broncos’ under spotlight during media training
