    ‘Broncos’ under spotlight during media training [Image 7 of 7]

    ‘Broncos’ under spotlight during media training

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Armando Limon 

    3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division

    Sgt. Kurtis Weaver (right), a construction engineer assigned to 29th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, has a wireless microphone placed on him by Spc. Alvin Reeves, a broadcast specialist, 28th Public Affairs Detachment, at the Visual Information Center on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, on Jan. 25, 2017. Weaver was one of more than two dozen 3rd BCT Soldiers who conducted on-camera media training to exercise on-camera interview techniques. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Armando R. Limon, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division)

    ‘Broncos’ under spotlight during media training

    25th Infantry Division

