Sgt. Kurtis Weaver (right), a construction engineer assigned to 29th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, has a wireless microphone placed on him by Spc. Alvin Reeves, a broadcast specialist, 28th Public Affairs Detachment, at the Visual Information Center on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, on Jan. 25, 2017. Weaver was one of more than two dozen 3rd BCT Soldiers who conducted on-camera media training to exercise on-camera interview techniques. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Armando R. Limon, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2017 16:44
|Photo ID:
|3139675
|VIRIN:
|170125-A-EL056-002
|Resolution:
|5350x3558
|Size:
|2.65 MB
|Location:
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, ‘Broncos’ under spotlight during media training [Image 1 of 7], by SSG Armando Limon, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
‘Broncos’ under spotlight during media training
