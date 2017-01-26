Sgt. Daniel Gibson, petroleum supply specialist, 325th Brigade Support Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, is seen given a mock interview through the view screen of a broadcast camera at the Visual Information Center on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, on Jan. 26, 2017. Gibson was taught on-camera media training to learn interview techniques prior to the interview. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Armando R. Limon, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.26.2017 Date Posted: 02.02.2017 16:44 Photo ID: 3139681 VIRIN: 170126-A-EL056-001 Resolution: 5650x3757 Size: 2.44 MB Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ‘Broncos’ under spotlight during media training [Image 1 of 7], by SSG Armando Limon, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.