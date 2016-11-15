Capt. Deshauna Barber, Commander, 988th Quartermaster Detachment, talks with Soldiers at the Ft. Totten Reserve Center in Bayside, NY on November 15, 2016. Barber won Miss USA 2016, becoming the first woman serving in the U.S. Military to wear the crown. Photo by Master Sgt. Valerie Resciniti.

