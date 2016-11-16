(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Miss USA 2016 [Image 2 of 20]

    Miss USA 2016

    UNITED STATES

    11.16.2016

    Photo by Valerie Resciniti 

    91st Training Division (Operations)

    Capt. Deshauna Barber, Commander, 988th Quartermaster Detachment, poses during a photo shoot at the Miss Universe Headquarters in NYC, November 16, 2016. Barber won Miss USA 2016, becoming the first woman serving in the U.S. Military to wear the crown. Photo by Master Sgt. Valerie Resciniti.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.16.2016
    Date Posted: 02.01.2017 13:41
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Miss USA 2016 [Image 1 of 20], by Valerie Resciniti, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Soldier
    physical fitness
    Boxing
    Army Reserve
    Maryland
    Rockville
    Miss U.S.A.
    Central Park

