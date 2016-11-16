Miss USA 2016

Capt. Deshauna Barber, Commander, 988th Quartermaster Detachment, learns how to box during physical fitness training in Central Park, NYC, November 16, 2016. Barber won the Miss USA title in June 2016, becoming the first woman serving in the U.S. Military to wear the crown. Photo by Master Sgt. Valerie Resciniti.

