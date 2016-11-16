Capt. Deshauna Barber, Commander, 988th Quartermaster Detachment, poses during a photo shoot at the Miss Universe Headquarters in NYC, November 16, 2016. Barber won Miss USA 2016, becoming the first woman serving in the U.S. Military to wear the crown. Photo by Master Sgt. Valerie Resciniti.
|Date Taken:
|11.16.2016
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2017 13:41
|Photo ID:
|3136493
|VIRIN:
|161116-A-RE257-011
|Resolution:
|3456x5184
|Size:
|14.65 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Miss USA 2016 [Image 1 of 20], by Valerie Resciniti, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT