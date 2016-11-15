Capt. Deshauna Barber, Commander, 988th Quartermaster Detachment, and Sgt Justin Lake, HHC 479th Chemical Battalion, tour the motor pool at the Army Reserve Center, Fort Totten, Bayside, NY, November 15, 2016. Barber won Miss USA 2016, becoming the first woman serving in the U.S. Military to wear the crown. Photo by Master Sgt. Valerie Resciniti.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.15.2016 Date Posted: 02.01.2017 13:41 Photo ID: 3136462 VIRIN: 161115-A-RE257-004 Resolution: 5184x3456 Size: 16.14 MB Location: US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Miss USA 2016 [Image 1 of 20], by Valerie Resciniti, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.