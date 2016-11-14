Capt. Deshauna Barber, Commander, 988th Quartermaster Detachment, visits a Boys and Girls Club in Brooklyn, NY November 14, 2016. Barber spent time talking with the kids about overcoming adversity, posing for photos, and signing autographs. Barber won Miss USA 2016, becoming the first woman serving in the U.S. Military to win the crown. Photo by Master Sgt. Valerie Resciniti.

