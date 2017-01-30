(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Wing observes retreat [Image 2 of 18]

    Wing observes retreat

    SCHRIEVER AFB, CO, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2017

    Photo by Dennis Rogers 

    50th Space Wing

    SCHRIEVER AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. -- SrA Christopher Revell, 50th Operations Support Squadron, folds the flag during the wing's monthly wing retreat ceremony held at the base headquarters building. The ceremony was held 30 January, 2017. (U.S. Air Force photo/Dennis Rogers)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.30.2017
    Date Posted: 01.31.2017 18:50
    Photo ID: 3134197
    VIRIN: 170130-F-WR604-030
    Resolution: 4256x2832
    Size: 3.46 MB
    Location: SCHRIEVER AFB, CO, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wing observes retreat [Image 1 of 18], by Dennis Rogers, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

