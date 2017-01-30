SCHRIEVER AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. -- The 50th Space Wing opened a time capsule that had been sealed for 15 years before reinterring another which is scheduled to be opened in 2049, the 100th anniversary of the unit's formation. The ceremony was held 30 January in the wing headquarters. (U.S. Air Force Photo/Dennis Rogers)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.30.2017 Date Posted: 01.31.2017 18:50 Photo ID: 3134184 VIRIN: 170130-F-WR604-014 Resolution: 3473x2315 Size: 4.28 MB Location: SCHRIEVER AFB, CO, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 50th SW opens time capsule [Image 1 of 18], by Dennis Rogers, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.