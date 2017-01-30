50th SW opens time capsule

SCHRIEVER AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. -- Members of the 50th Space Wing view items retrieved from an opened time capsule during a ceremony in the wing headquarters building 30 January. The Wing opened one capsule that had been sealed for 15 years before reinterring another which is scheduled to be opened in 2049, the 100th anniversary of the unit's formation. (U.S. Air Force Photo/Dennis Rogers)

