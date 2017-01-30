SCHRIEVER AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. -- SrA Christopher Revell, 50th Operations Support Squadron, folds the flag during the wing's monthly wing retreat ceremony held at the base headquarters building. The ceremony was held 30 January, 2017. (U.S. Air Force photo/Dennis Rogers)
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2017 18:50
|Photo ID:
|3134194
|VIRIN:
|170130-F-WR604-029
|Resolution:
|3718x2479
|Size:
|3.15 MB
|Location:
|SCHRIEVER AFB, CO, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Wing observes retreat [Image 1 of 18], by Dennis Rogers, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
