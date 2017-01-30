50th SW opens time capsule

SCHRIEVER AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. -- Kristin Heikkila and SSgt Jared Wiedmer, 50th Contracting Squadron, carry a 50th Space Wing time capsule to be reinterred during a ceremony at wing headquarters 30 January. The previous capsule had been sealed for 15 years and the artifacts were retrieved and placed on display. The new capsule is scheduled to be opened in 2049, the 100th anniversary of the unit's formation. (U.S. Air Force Photo/Dennis Rogers)

