(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    50th SW opens time capsule [Image 11 of 18]

    50th SW opens time capsule

    SCHRIEVER AFB, CO, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2017

    Photo by Dennis Rogers 

    50th Space Wing

    SCHRIEVER AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. -- Kristin Heikkila and SSgt Jared Wiedmer, 50th Contracting Squadron, carry a 50th Space Wing time capsule to be reinterred during a ceremony at wing headquarters 30 January. The previous capsule had been sealed for 15 years and the artifacts were retrieved and placed on display. The new capsule is scheduled to be opened in 2049, the 100th anniversary of the unit's formation. (U.S. Air Force Photo/Dennis Rogers)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.30.2017
    Date Posted: 01.31.2017 18:50
    Photo ID: 3134180
    VIRIN: 170130-F-WR604-012
    Resolution: 3467x2311
    Size: 3.34 MB
    Location: SCHRIEVER AFB, CO, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 50th SW opens time capsule [Image 1 of 18], by Dennis Rogers, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Wing observes retreat
    Wing observes retreat
    Wing observes retreat
    Wing observes retreat
    50th SW opens time capsule
    50th SW opens time capsule
    50th SW opens time capsule
    50th SW opens time capsule
    50th SW opens time capsule
    50th SW opens time capsule
    50th SW opens time capsule
    50th SW opens time capsule
    50th SW opens time capsule
    50th SW opens time capsule
    50th SW opens time capsule
    50th SW opens time capsule
    50th SW opens time capsule
    50th SW opens time capsule

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Time Capsule
    Schriever AFB
    50th Space Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT