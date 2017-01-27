Works With Airman Program, SrA Logan Wittman

Col. Thomas C. Pauly (Far Left), 60th Air Mobility Wing vice commander and Chief Master Sgt. Steven Nichols (Far Right), 60th AMW command chief, pose for a photo with members of the 60th Aerial Port Squadron fleet services flight at Travis Air Force Base, Calif., Jan. 27, 2017. Pauly and Nichols visited the 60th APS as part of the Works with Airmen Program. The program is designed to allow wing leadership the opportunity to shadow junior enlisted Airmen and receive firsthand experience on how the Airman’s duties and responsibilities contribute to the wing’s overall mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Heide Couch)(U.S. Air Force photo/ Heide Couch)

