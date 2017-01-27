(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Works With Airman Program, SrA Logan Wittman [Image 7 of 19]

    Works With Airman Program, SrA Logan Wittman

    TRAVIS AFB, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2017

    Photo by Heide Couch 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Logan Wittman, 60th Aerial Port Squadron, and Colonel Thomas C. Pauly, 60th Air Mobility Wing, vice commander, teamed up to conduct maintenance with fleet services, Jan. 27, 2017, Travis Air Force Base Calif., as part of the Works With Airman Senior Airman Logan Wittman (Left), 60th Aerial Port Squadron and Col. Thomas C. Pauly (Right), 60th Air Mobility Wing vice commander, teamed up to conduct maintenance with fleet services at Travis Air Force Base, Calif., Jan. 27, 2017 as part of the Works with Airmen Program. Wittman walked Pauly through the process of properly servicing an Air Transportable Galley Lavatory and removing waste from a C-5M Super Galaxy. The Works with Airmen program is designed to allow wing leadership the opportunity to shadow junior enlisted Airmen and receive firsthand experience on how the Airman’s duties and responsibilities contribute to the wing’s overall mission. (U.S. Air Force photo \ Heide Couch)

