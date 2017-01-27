Works With Airman Program, SrA Logan Wittman

Col. Thomas C. Pauly, 60th Air Mobility Wing vice commander, is fitted with a protective face shield and hazardous waste suit in preparation to service an air transportable galley lavatory at Travis Air Force Base, Calif., Jan. 27, 2017. Pauly was visiting the 60th Aerial Port Squadron fleet services flight as part of the Works with Airmen Program. The program is designed to allow wing leadership the opportunity to shadow junior enlisted Airmen and receive firsthand experience on how the Airman’s duties and responsibilities contribute to the wing’s overall mission. (U.S. Air Force photo/ Heide Couch)
|01.27.2017
|01.31.2017 10:48
|3132943
|170127-F-RU983-0034
|7360x4912
|15.57 MB
|TRAVIS AFB, CA, US
|0
|0
|0
