    Works With Airman Program, SrA Logan Wittman

    Works With Airman Program, SrA Logan Wittman

    TRAVIS AFB, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2017

    Photo by Heide Couch 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Thomas C. Pauly, 60th Air Mobility Wing vice commander, is fitted with a protective face shield and hazardous waste suit in preparation to service an air transportable galley lavatory at Travis Air Force Base, Calif., Jan. 27, 2017. Pauly was visiting the 60th Aerial Port Squadron fleet services flight as part of the Works with Airmen Program. The program is designed to allow wing leadership the opportunity to shadow junior enlisted Airmen and receive firsthand experience on how the Airman’s duties and responsibilities contribute to the wing’s overall mission. (U.S. Air Force photo/ Heide Couch)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Works With Airman Program, SrA Logan Wittman [Image 1 of 19], by Heide Couch, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    PA
    US Air Force
    USAF
    F-RU983
    60AMW
    Photo:Travis AFB: Heide Couch

