Senior Airman Logan Wittman (Right), 60th Aerial Port Squadron and Col. Thomas C. Pauly (Left), 60th Air Mobility Wing vice commander, teamed up to conduct maintenance with fleet services at Travis Air Force Base, Calif., Jan. 27, 2017 as part of the Works with Airmen Program. Wittman walked Pauly through the process of properly servicing an Air Transportable Galley Lavatory and removing waste from a C-5M Super Galaxy. The Works with Airmen program is designed to allow wing leadership the opportunity to shadow junior enlisted Airmen and receive firsthand experience on how the Airman’s duties and responsibilities contribute to the wing’s overall mission. (U.S. Air Force photo \ Heide Couch)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.27.2017 Date Posted: 01.31.2017 10:48 Photo ID: 3132978 VIRIN: 170127-F-RU983-0419 Resolution: 3600x2456 Size: 5.57 MB Location: TRAVIS AFB, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Works With Airman Program, SrA Logan Wittman [Image 1 of 19], by Heide Couch, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.