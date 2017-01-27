Works With Airman Program, SrA Logan Wittman

Col. Thomas C. Pauly (Left), 60th Air Mobility Wing vice commander, presents his commander’s coin to Senior Airman Logan Wittman, 60th Aerial Port Squadron after completing a Works with Airmen Program event at Travis Air Force Base, Calif., Jan. 27, 2017. The program is designed to allow wing leadership the opportunity to shadow junior enlisted Airmen and receive firsthand experience on how the Airman’s duties and responsibilities contribute to the wing’s overall mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Heide Couch)
