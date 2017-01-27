Senior Airman Logan Wittman (Right), 60th Aerial Port Squadron, poses for a photo with Col. Thomas C. Pauly (Left), 60th Air Mobility Wing vice commander at Travis Air Force Base, Calif., Jan. 27, 2017. Wittman walked Pauly through the process of properly servicing an Air Transportable Galley Lavatory and removing waste from a C-5M Super Galaxy during a Works with Airmen event. The program is designed to allow wing leadership the opportunity to shadow junior enlisted Airmen and receive firsthand experience on how the Airman’s duties and responsibilities contribute to the wing’s overall mission. (U.S. Air Force photo \ Heide Couch)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.27.2017 Date Posted: 01.31.2017 10:48 Photo ID: 3132947 VIRIN: 170127-F-RU983-0042 Resolution: 3600x2332 Size: 4.64 MB Location: TRAVIS AFB, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Works With Airman Program, SrA Logan Wittman [Image 1 of 19], by Heide Couch, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.