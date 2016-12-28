161228-N-FU443-084 NASHVILLE (Dec. 28, 2016) Sailors from Navy Recruiting District Nashville pose for a photos at the Nashville Rescue Mission where they volunteered by preparing and serving food for the homeless. (U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Timothy Walter/Released)
|Date Taken:
|12.28.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2017 21:24
|Photo ID:
|3131094
|VIRIN:
|161228-N-FU443-084
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|2.72 MB
|Location:
|NASHVILLE, US
This work, Defining Service: Navy Recruiting District Nashville [Image 1 of 28], by PO1 Timothy Walter, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Defining Service: A Lifelong Volunteer and Navy Chief
