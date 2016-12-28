Defining Service: Navy Recruiting District Nashville

161228-N-FU443-084 NASHVILLE (Dec. 28, 2016) Sailors from Navy Recruiting District Nashville pose for a photos at the Nashville Rescue Mission where they volunteered by preparing and serving food for the homeless. (U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Timothy Walter/Released)

