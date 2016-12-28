161228-N-FU443-024 NASHVILLE (Dec. 28, 2016) Chief Electrician's Mate (Nuclear) Jeremy Smith cuts peppers at the Nashville Rescue Mission, where members of Navy Recruiting District Nashville volunteered to prepare and serve food for the homeless. (U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Timothy Walter/Released)

Date Taken: 12.28.2016
Location: NASHVILLE, US
This work, Defining Service: Navy Recruiting District Nashville [Image 1 of 28], by PO1 Timothy Walter, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.