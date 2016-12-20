(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Defining Service: Navy Recruiting District Nashville [Image 19 of 28]

    Defining Service: Navy Recruiting District Nashville

    GALLATIN, TENN., UNITED STATES

    12.20.2016

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Timothy Walter 

    Navy Recruiting District Nashville

    161220-N-FU443-029 GALLATIN, Tenn. (Dec. 20, 2016) Ship's Serviceman 2nd Class Asia Stewart from Navy Recruiting District Nashville volunteered to help a family who lost their home in a fire by working at the Habitat for Humanity ReStore. (U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Timothy Walter/Released)

    Date Taken: 12.20.2016
    Date Posted: 01.30.2017
    Photo ID: 3131059
    VIRIN: 161220-N-FU443-029
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 1.71 MB
    Location: GALLATIN, TENN., US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Defining Service: Navy Recruiting District Nashville [Image 1 of 28], by PO1 Timothy Walter, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Recruiting
    Navy Recruiting Distict Nashville

