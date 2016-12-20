161220-N-FU443-029 GALLATIN, Tenn. (Dec. 20, 2016) Ship's Serviceman 2nd Class Asia Stewart from Navy Recruiting District Nashville volunteered to help a family who lost their home in a fire by working at the Habitat for Humanity ReStore. (U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Timothy Walter/Released)
|Date Taken:
|12.20.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2017 21:23
|Photo ID:
|3131059
|VIRIN:
|161220-N-FU443-029
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|1.71 MB
|Location:
|GALLATIN, TENN., US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Defining Service: Navy Recruiting District Nashville [Image 1 of 28], by PO1 Timothy Walter, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
