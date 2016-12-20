Defining Service: Navy Recruiting District Nashville

161220-N-FU443-029 GALLATIN, Tenn. (Dec. 20, 2016) Ship's Serviceman 2nd Class Asia Stewart from Navy Recruiting District Nashville volunteered to help a family who lost their home in a fire by working at the Habitat for Humanity ReStore. (U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Timothy Walter/Released)

