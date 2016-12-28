161228-N-FU443-066 NASHVILLE (Dec. 28, 2016) Sailors from Navy Recruiting District Nashville volunteered at the Nashville Rescue Mission by preparing and serving food for the homeless. (U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Timothy Walter/Released)

Defining Service: Navy Recruiting District Nashville [Image 1 of 28]