161228-N-FU443-080 NASHVILLE (Dec. 28, 2016) Navy Counselor 1st Class Horace Henry prepares to move corn at the Nashville Rescue Mission, where members of Navy Recruiting District Nashville volunteered to prepare and serve food for the homeless. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Timothy Walter/Released)
|Date Taken:
|12.28.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2017 21:24
|Photo ID:
|3131091
|VIRIN:
|161228-N-FU443-080
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|3.57 MB
|Location:
|NASHVILLE, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Defining Service: Navy Recruiting District Nashville [Image 1 of 28], by PO1 Timothy Walter, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT