    Defining Service: Navy Recruiting District Nashville [Image 3 of 28]

    Defining Service: Navy Recruiting District Nashville

    NASHVILLE, UNITED STATES

    12.28.2016

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Timothy Walter 

    Navy Recruiting District Nashville

    161228-N-FU443-080 NASHVILLE (Dec. 28, 2016) Navy Counselor 1st Class Horace Henry prepares to move corn at the Nashville Rescue Mission, where members of Navy Recruiting District Nashville volunteered to prepare and serve food for the homeless. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Timothy Walter/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.28.2016
    Date Posted: 01.30.2017 21:24
    Photo ID: 3131091
    VIRIN: 161228-N-FU443-080
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 3.57 MB
    Location: NASHVILLE, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Defining Service: Navy Recruiting District Nashville [Image 1 of 28], by PO1 Timothy Walter, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Recruiting
    Navy Recruiting Distict Nashville

