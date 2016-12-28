161228-N-FU443-044 NASHVILLE (Dec. 28, 2016) Sailors from Navy Recruiting District Nashville volunteer at the Nashville Rescue Mission by preparing and serving food for the homeless. (U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Timothy Walter/Released)
|Date Taken:
|12.28.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2017 21:24
|Photo ID:
|3131072
|VIRIN:
|161228-N-FU443-044
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|3.16 MB
|Location:
|NASHVILLE, US
This work, Defining Service: Navy Recruiting District Nashville [Image 1 of 28], by PO1 Timothy Walter, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
