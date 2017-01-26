(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CROWS are flying to the Army Reserve [Image 8 of 20]

    CROWS are flying to the Army Reserve

    FORT CHAFFEE, AR, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2017

    Photo by Master Sgt. Michel Sauret 

    200th Military Police Command

    Pablo Flores, an installer and instructor for the Materiel Fielding & Training Team, prepares a turret to install a Common Remotely Operated Weapon Station (CROWS), at Fort Chaffee, Arkansas, Jan. 26. The CROWS is a remote-controlled system compatible with four major crew-serve weapons, and it was developed to keep gunners safe within the vehicle while engaging enemy targets. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Master Sgt. Michel Sauret)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2017
    Date Posted: 01.27.2017 19:48
    Photo ID: 3127634
    VIRIN: 170126-A-TI382-0533
    Resolution: 4047x2935
    Size: 834.77 KB
    Location: FORT CHAFFEE, AR, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CROWS are flying to the Army Reserve [Image 1 of 20], by MSG Michel Sauret, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

