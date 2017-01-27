CROWS are flying to the Army Reserve

An M240B machine gun is mounted to a Common Remotely Operated Weapon Station (CROWS) during a fielding to U.S. Army Reserve units at Fort Chaffee, Arkansas, Jan. 27, as part of a four-part fielding process intended to field CROWS to more than 25 Army Reserve units this fiscal year. The CROWS is a remote-controlled system compatible with four major crew-serve weapons, and it was developed to keep gunners safe within the vehicle while engaging enemy targets. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Master Sgt. Michel Sauret)

