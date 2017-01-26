CROWS are flying to the Army Reserve

A row of basic issue items used to mount weapons to the Common Remotely Operated Weapon Station (CROWS) is laid out on crates during the installation process at Fort Chaffee, Arkansas, Jan. 26. The CROWS is a remote-controlled system compatible with four major crew-serve weapons, and it was developed to keep gunners safe within the vehicle while engaging enemy targets. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Master Sgt. Michel Sauret)
