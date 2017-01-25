Pfc Seth Horton, U.S. Army Reserve military police Soldier with the 346th Military Police Company, of Wichita, Kansas, performs a boresight alignment on a crew serve weapon mounted to a Common Remotely Operated Weapon Station (CROWS), at Fort Chaffee, Arkansas, Jan. 25. The CROWS is a remote-controlled system compatible with four major crew-serve weapons, and it was developed to keep gunners safe within the vehicle while engaging enemy targets. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Master Sgt. Michel Sauret)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2017 19:51
|Photo ID:
|3127610
|VIRIN:
|170125-A-TI382-0025
|Resolution:
|4895x3268
|Size:
|1.29 MB
|Location:
|FORT CHAFFEE, AR, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, CROWS are flying to the Army Reserve [Image 1 of 20], by MSG Michel Sauret, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
