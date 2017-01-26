CROWS are flying to the Army Reserve

Sgt. 1st Class Monty Hearod, U.S. Army Reserve Soldier with the 370th Chemical Company, Fort Worth, Texas, trains on a Common Remotely Operated Weapon Station (CROWS), at Fort Chaffee, Arkansas, Jan. 26. The CROWS is a remote-controlled system compatible with four major crew-serve weapons, and it was developed to keep gunners safe within the vehicle while engaging enemy targets. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Master Sgt. Michel Sauret)

