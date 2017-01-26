The Common Remotely Operated Weapon Station (CROWS) is mounted on top of a High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle during a fielding to U.S. Army Reserve units at Fort Chaffee, Arkansas, Jan. 23-27, as part of a four-part fielding process intended to field CROWS to more than 25 Army Reserve units this fiscal year. The CROWS is a remote-controlled system compatible with four major crew-serve weapons, and it was developed to keep gunners safe within the vehicle while engaging enemy targets. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Master Sgt. Michel Sauret)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2017 19:50
|Photo ID:
|3127620
|VIRIN:
|170126-A-TI382-0210
|Resolution:
|4619x3080
|Size:
|1.11 MB
|Location:
|FORT CHAFFEE, AR, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, CROWS are flying to the Army Reserve [Image 1 of 20], by MSG Michel Sauret, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT