    Kilo Co. - Receiving [Image 2 of 8]

    Kilo Co. - Receiving

    CA, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Kailey Maraglia 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    New recruits with Kilo Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, move to the contraband room during receiving at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Jan. 23. Although recruits are confused and disoriented during this portion of training, the chaos serves a purpose during the transformation from civilian to Marine. Annually, more than 17,000 males recruited from the Western Recruiting Region are trained at MCRD San Diego. Kilo Company is scheduled to graduate April 21.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2017
    Date Posted: 01.27.2017 18:13
    Photo ID: 3127465
    VIRIN: 170123-M-CF555-704
    Resolution: 2066x3489
    Size: 1.11 MB
    Location: CA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kilo Co. - Receiving [Image 1 of 8], by LCpl Kailey Maraglia, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

