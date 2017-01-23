Kilo Co. - Receiving

New recruits with Kilo Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, move to the contraband room during receiving at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Jan. 23. Although recruits are confused and disoriented during this portion of training, the chaos serves a purpose during the transformation from civilian to Marine. Annually, more than 17,000 males recruited from the Western Recruiting Region are trained at MCRD San Diego. Kilo Company is scheduled to graduate April 21.

